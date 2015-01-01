We were asked to discuss the political system and our thoughts on that. From our perspective the choices you make are your choices, they reflect your mass consciousness, and the current vibration that you're putting out into consciousness. What we mean by that is, the vibration you put out based on your thoughts and your feelings attractive and create a mass subconscious vibration that will attract a match to the energy that you're putting out. That feels like a very obvious statement, but the results can create unintended consequences for your society.

If as a mass consciousness what you are sending out is a low vibrational request for change based on present fears, what will be returned to you is low vibrational answers which will either worsen the situation or maintain the status quo.

The solution, as we see it is to raise your vibration. Lift your vibration to appreciation, love, joy, for other high vibrational emotions, then you will attract people who offer solutions from a high vibrational place. How do you know that you are attracting high vibrational people and solutions? Actually it's very simple listen to their words and feel their emotions. Do their speech patterns include high vibrational thinking? Are there words about love, compassion, kindness, and caring or is their speech revolved around anger, fear, and negative aspects of society? Feel their emotions, are they reflecting love and compassion or fear, distrust, and anger? Do their thoughts and emotions paint a hopeful future with cooperation and respect or do their thoughts evoke fear and dread?

It is your choice, it is always your choice. Societies get to choose the vibration they want to live from. Choose a love based vibration or a fear-based vibration. When you select leaders that should be your litmus test, what is the predominant energy love or fear.