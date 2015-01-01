Sometimes one word can make a big difference in understanding an intent. I Changed the title of my regression work to regression healing sessions. The healing part is very important. It's about healing the wounds from the past: emotional, spiritual, and physical healing. All sorts of wounds are carried forward from either our childhood or from a past life. False and negative beliefs about ourselves, from our past, are carried forward to the present day. These beliefs grow, our compounded and validated through a life time. The result being we limit ourselves from fulfilling our purpose and living our bliss.

My mission is to inspire, motivate, and teach you how to let go of those limiting beliefs and then live your full potential.

It truly is healing the past so you can live a happy and productive life.