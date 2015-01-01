Intuitive Life Coaching using regression therapy

To teach, inspire, and motivate you to greatness

I design each session to benefit your particular needs.

This is a safe and comfortable approach to healing the past.

Whether it be for an emotional, spiritual, or physical assistance you need.

Why have a regression therapy session?

Let go the feat of dying and loss.

Discover and change beliefs from your childhood, that are limiting you now.

Gain spiritual insights from a both personal and Universal perspective.

Release emotional and physical pains from a past life.

Strengthen your belief in your eternal self.

Discover a deeper understanding of current relationships.

Confirm your life purpose and why you choose your career.

I use my over 20 years of experience as a clinical hypnotherapist and teacher of mediations to guide you through the process. The actual therapy portion is channeled from my Spirit group.

Sessions are live or on video chat using Skype, Google+, or Facebook Messenger.

$90.00 for full session and half