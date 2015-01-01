A list of my recent podcasts on ITunes

My last broadcast was excellent.

Therapeutic Meditations.

Do you want to:

Increase your prosperity?

Discover your life purpose?

Find a loving partner?

Increase your happiness, joy and, fun?

It is your soul’s destiny to have all of that.

But to manifest your desires you need your thoughts, beliefs and life story to match those desires.

What many times happens is:

We end up with fear based life stories like:

It is not my destiny to succeed.

Money is a negative thing.

I am too short, to tall, not good looking enough.

I don’t deserve good to happen to me.

I don’t deserve love.

I come from a family that will never amounted to anything.

I am here to struggle? Happiness is a reward when I old or die.

You only get what you want if you work really hard and sacrifice fun.

It is time to stop those thoughts, beliefs, and actions that perpetuate your negative stories.

Time to break the loop of the same fear based thought patterns, of those firmly anchored negative scripts.

Time to replace those old beliefs and life story.

Time to rewrite your life story and anchor in a new script and beliefs that open you to manifest your desires and enjoy life.

In meditation sessions you are taken to safe meditate state to create a new life story. We identify the source of your false thoughts and beliefs.Through a mixture of hypnotherapy, NLP, and Spirit guided life coaching we rewrite your story with new thoughts and beliefs.

I have been a been a clinical hypnotherapist and intuitive life coach for over 20 years, specializing in regression work and helping people find solutions to problems.

George Gomond C.Ht. M.SC & Shaman contact me at 818 599-1503 or through www.themessenger.info

Sessions are in person, through video chat, or telephone.

I have keep at low price to help as many people as possible.

$60 for a full session or $30 for a half session.