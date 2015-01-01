Thoughts on Words
Words are like,
The colors and paint of an artist.
The clay and colors to a sculpture
The ingredients for a chef
The lines and curves to an architect
Without imagination you have drab, tasteless, and boring
You have uninspiring and lifeless colors, ingredients, and words
The work of an artist is to take all those ingredients: the colors, the foods, the lines, and the words; create something that stirs emotions, brings joy,makes you feel and think
All the senses are activated so that you have a total experience
I now realize how important it is when presenting words, to use inspired imagination, so words are sown together in a way that you feel challenged, inspired, and moved to love
Words send people off to war
Words persuade someone to bed with you
Words make you laugh
Words make you cry
Words hurt or heal
Choose your words carefully, they create your experience