Have a half price special this week. $.50 per minute, pay for 10 and get 20 minutes.

Readings on: How to love yourself!

Mediumship messages from loved ones, Soul readings, and Past lives readings all designed to help you remove blocks to loving yourself.

I have over 25 years experience as a professional medium and Trance Channel.

Readings are all $1.00 per minute. Contact George for an appointment; by Skype, in person, or telephone (818 599-1503) or contact me at http://www.themessenger.info